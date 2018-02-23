Tigers upset No. 23 Houston

Big Upset for Memphis Over Houston in AAC

The Memphis Tigers men's basketball team puts its two-game winning streak on the line against a streaking group of Cougars from Houston.

Coming into the game, Houston had won seven of eight and was ranked No. 23 in the nation.

In his fourth season with the Cougars, head coach Kelvin Sampson is doing it with a host of junior college transfers.

Tubby Smith also has a roster full of JUCOs.

One starter who isn't from the JUCO ranks, Jeremiah Martin, got off to a hot start from the floor.

Martin had nine points in the first 12 minutes, but with about five minutes left in the first half, Martin turned his ankle, and the Tigers leading scorer is out for the rest of the game.

No matter, the JUCOs take over.

Reynere Thornton had a career-high 21 points, including four of five from downtown.

Jamario Rivers also had a career-high 21, along with nine rebounds and three assists.

Tigers pull off the upset, beating Houston by a final score of 91-85.

The U of M is now 8-7 in the AAC, 17-11 overall.

The next game for the Tigers is at UConn at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.