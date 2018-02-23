Grizzlies to face revamped Cavs

New Look Cavs Come to Memphis Friday to Play Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will host a Cleveland Cavaliers squad Friday that's almost completely different than the one they played against in early December.

Cleveland used this year's trade deadline to dramatically change its roster.

They traded Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye, Jae Crowder, former Memphis Tiger Derrick Rose, Dwayne Wade, and Iman Shumpert away to create a brand new team.

Grizzlies interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the new-look Cavs better compliments LeBron James.

"It's kind of a flashback to the group that he had in Cleveland before he left to go to Miami. Younger guys, and maybe faster guys. It doesn't have that superstar next to him. Especially now with Kevin Love being out, but it's got a bunch of really good players who understand a pecking order and who can play really well off of him," Bickerstaff said.

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers tips off at 7 p.m. Friday at FedExForum.

