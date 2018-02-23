Storms are on the way, Memphis Tigers win in thrilling fashion, Flooding problems

Happy Friday morning!

We are expecting scattered showers and storms throughout the morning. We will head to some of the flood prone areas this AM and also give drivers an update on what the conditions are like on the roads going into the weekend.



Memphis Tigers had a huge victory last night at FedEx Forum. The team came back and beat the number 23 team in the nation with a thrilling 91-85 victory over Houston. We'll have highlights of the win this morning on #WMC5.

Heavy rains have not only left their mark in Tennessee but in North Mississippi too. We'll show how some of our severe rain has left its mark and washed away a county road.

Part of the Big River Trail will close today as the Mississippi River begins to rise. This is connected to part of the Big River Crossing. We'll explain which part it is and the reason behind the closing on WMC5.

You have another chance today to get a job at the Memphis Zoo. Lancer Hospitality is hiring. Details this morning.

Dense Fog Advisory this morning along with some scattered showers this morning. Temps are relatively warm today with highs in the mid 60s. We'll talk about the rain and when we could see the sunshine again. Weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5 all morning long.

2 women walk into high school, attack 15-year-old

Lakeland residents contest new high school without vote

Family, friends hold vigil for man killed in Midtown hit-and-run

Interview - Greg Bridgers, Southern Serenity Homes LLC

Mom of murdered deacon offers $2K reward for tips



