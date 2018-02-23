Mid-South schools closed Friday due to flooding - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mid-South schools closed Friday due to flooding

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Mid-south (WMC) -

Several parts of the Mid-South are seeing flooded roadways.

As a result, some schools have canceled class Friday. 

Here's the full list of closings:

  • Fayette Academy
  • Fayette County Schools
  • Hardeman County Schools

We will continue to update this list as more closings are reported. 

