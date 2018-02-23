IRS warns of scammers stealing tax info, filing fraudulent returns

Tennessee regulators are warning of a new way scammers can get their hands on your tax refund money.

The IRS says there have been cases of thieves stealing tax information from professional accountants.

The scammers file fraudulent returns and wait for the tax refund to be deposited to your account.

Then the scammer will call, say the refund was a mistake and demand the money back using a gift card or wire transfer.

