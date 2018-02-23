Suspect arrested for shooting, killing two Kingsbury High School students

Memphis police have arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting and killing two teens as they were headed to a homecoming game.

Nicholas Millican, 18, and Audrea Reed, 17, were both shot after an encounter with the suspect.

Millican died on the scene, and Reed later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Both teens went to Kingsbury High School.

Police took 19-year-old Antonio Turner into custody early Friday morning.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of criminal attempt felony.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.