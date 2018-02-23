Arsonist accused of killing 2 people before burning apartment complex

The man who police say killed two people before setting an apartment complex on fire is behind bars.

Aareon Berryman, 18, faces charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated arson, and felony drug possession.

Memphis police officers arrived at Clearbrook Village Apartments to assist MLGW with a utility theft complaint.

While at the apartment complex, officers were flagged down by a neighbor who said they'd heard gunfire in a neighboring apartment unit.

Officers then saw Berryman running away from the scene. The officers and the MLGW worker chased down and caught Berryman, who had two guns, illegal drugs, and a bottle of lighter fluid in his possession.

That's when officers saw flames and smoke shooting out of one of the apartment units.

When Memphis Fire Department arrived and put out the fire, they found two bodies in the burned apartment. One of the victims had a gunshot wound.

Memphis Police Department did not release the identities of the victims in the fire.

