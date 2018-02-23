Net neutrality set to end in April - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Net neutrality set to end in April

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Federal regulators have announced when the internet rules known as net neutrality will end.

The rule will disappear on April 23.

Net neutrality required companies like Comcast and AT&T to treat all internet content the same, and not slow down certain websites.

The FCC voted to end the rule last year. 

