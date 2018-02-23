Bed bugs shut down courtroom at 201 Poplar

The man who police say killed two people before setting an apartment complex on fire is behind bars.More >>
A Shelby County court room was shutdown this week after reports of bed bugs.More >>
Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in the Mid-South. Severe storms possible after 4 PM through the evening.More >>
Memphis police have arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting and killing two teens as they were headed to a homecoming game.More >>
Federal regulators have announced when the internet rules known as net neutrality will end.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
NYU President Andrew Hamilton said the menu was inexcusably insensitive and Aramark fired a number of employees.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
