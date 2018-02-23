Bed bugs shut down courtroom at 201 Poplar - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Shelby County court room was shutdown this week after reports of bed bugs.

Someone on staff reported a person in the basement of the building at 201 poplar with bed bugs on their body.

The courtroom closed so pest control could fumigate the area. The courtroom has since re-opened. 

