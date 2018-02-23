Couple receives help after only vehicle vandalized

Once again, the Mid-South has stepped up to help a family in need.

Thursday, WMC Action News 5 met a couple whose only means of transportation was vandalized earlier in the week.

Wife Cynthia Danner uses the vehicle to drive her husband to his life-saving treatment for cancer.

Thanks to the generosity of a local man, their van has been restored.

Cynthia and Jim Markey had never met before Friday, but it's safe to say they're now friends.

Jim watched Cynthia's story on WMC Action News 5 on Thursday and knew he had to do something.

“It's obvious she needs help,” Jim said. “You do what you can do. You see somebody in need, you go."

Wednesday morning, a thief broke into her van and stole the battery. The van was the only way Cynthia could take her husband to get treatment for his cancer and to help her older neighbors run their errands.

"You have empathy for anyone in that situation,” Jim said.

So, Jim drove to her New Chicago home from Collierville to help. He gave her the money she needed to buy the battery, then drove her to the nearest AutoZone to purchase it.

The battery was made more affordable when an AutoZone customer who happened to be a veteran learned of her story and got her a military discount.

"I am so overjoyed,” Cynthia said. “I don't know what to do. I just keep on saying. Thank you, Lord. Thank you, Lord, because it's a blessing."

But Jim wasn't the only Mid-Southerner willing to help. After the story aired, our phones rang off the hook with people wanting to help.

"Even though Memphis has its challenges. It's probably one of the most giving communities there is,” Jim said.

"I just want to thank everybody that wanted to do it that couldn't do it and this man here for doing it,” Cynthia said. “I am wonderful. I am happy right now."

A bond formed between two people over a battery that ended up linking an entire community.

