Blytheville teen reported missing last week found safe, returned home

When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast or live breaking news, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts in the above video player.
Mississippi County Sheriff's Department will hold a press conference Friday night about a missing Blytheville teen with special needs.More >>
Mississippi County Sheriff's Department will hold a press conference Friday night about a missing Blytheville teen with special needs.More >>
The university issued an alert about the incident, which was reported around 3:30 a.m. near Residential Hall 3.More >>
The university issued an alert about the incident, which was reported around 3:30 a.m. near Residential Hall 3.More >>
Once again, the Mid-South has stepped up to help a family in need. Cynthia Danner and Jim Markey had never met before Friday, but it's safe to say they're now friends.More >>
Once again, the Mid-South has stepped up to help a family in need. Cynthia Danner and Jim Markey had never met before Friday, but it's safe to say they're now friends.More >>
Friday is opening night of "Selma: The Musical" at Midtown's Hattiloo Theatre. The show that hasn't been performed since the 1970s, and Hattiloo's founder believes now is the perfect time to bring it back to the stage.More >>
Friday is opening night of "Selma: The Musical" at Midtown's Hattiloo Theatre. The show that hasn't been performed since the 1970s, and Hattiloo's founder believes now is the perfect time to bring it back to the stage.More >>
New details are coming to light about the couple found dead inside a burned Parkway Village apartment.More >>
New details are coming to light about the couple found dead inside a burned Parkway Village apartment.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
The route of the motorcade that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been released.More >>
The route of the motorcade that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been released.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
Not since Nick Cannon's performance in "Drumline" have we been this wowed by a band performance.More >>
Not since Nick Cannon's performance in "Drumline" have we been this wowed by a band performance.More >>
Court records in Shelby County show Kat West was murdered with a bottle of Lucid Absinthe.More >>
Court records in Shelby County show Kat West was murdered with a bottle of Lucid Absinthe.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>