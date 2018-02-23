Father of man murdered, burned in apartment with wife says he forgives killer

Several state, county, and local leaders toured the National Civil Rights Museum on Friday.More >>
Being proactive about school safety--that's the emphasis of a new united effort by political, school, and law enforcement leaders in Memphis and Shelby County.More >>
Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in the Mid-South. Severe storms possible after 4 PM through the evening.More >>
The man who police say killed two people before setting an apartment complex on fire is behind bars.More >>
Once again, the Mid-South has stepped up to help a family in need. Cynthia Danner and Jim Markey had never met before Friday, but it's safe to say they're now friends.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
A brother and sister have been arrested in connection with a man beaten to death on Titian Avenue.More >>
The route of the motorcade that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been released.More >>
Court records in Shelby County show Kat West was murdered with a bottle of Lucid Absinthe.More >>
A woman from Belton who was reported missing by her family has been found dead after being involved in a car accident in Nolanville on Friday.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
A local child was put in a closet at school and left there.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
