Father of man murdered, burned in apartment with wife says he forgives killer

New details are coming to light about the couple found dead inside a burned Parkway Village apartment.

Memphis Police Department said Brandon Allen had a gunshot wound, and his wife, Regina Allen, was also found dead inside.

Allen's father said he still can't believe his son and daughter-in-law are dead; yet, he forgives the alleged shooter.

WMC Action News 5 has also found out that an MLGW worker helped track down the man police said is responsible.

"You see smoke stains where I had to go get pictures of my loved one," Allen's father, DJ Hewlitt, said.

He spent Friday morning cleaning up his deceased son's apartment which was a crime scene for hours Thursday.

"I'm still numb," Hewlitt said.

But now, Hewlitt said he's more relieved knowing police arrested a man for allegedly shooting and killing his son and his son's wife inside of their Parkway Village apartment, then trying to cover up the crime by setting their apartment on fire.

"Instead of me being angry, I'd like to talk to the young man. I heard he was just 18," Hewlitt said.

MPD said the man they arrested is Aareon Berryman, and he's now sitting behind bars facing felony charges.

An MLGW worker, who was already on the scene handling a utility theft complaint, chased down Berryman--who MPD said had two guns, marijuana, and lighter fluid.

"But I've got a son that you put bullets in and a granddaughter that's got blood stains, but you know what, brother, I forgive you," Hewlitt said.

The father said it's possible that his son might have known Berryman.

Berryman is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated arson, and felony drug possession.

He's due back in court on Monday.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.