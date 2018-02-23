State, county, city leaders tour Nat'l Civil Rights Museum

Sain, Norris, and McTizic take a tour of the NCRM. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Several state, county, and local leaders toured the National Civil Rights Museum on Friday.

The symbolic event is all about collaboration in honor or Black History Month.

Elected representatives from West Tennessee, including Sen. Mark Norris (R-Collierville), Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain, and the first African-American Mayor of Bolivar, Tennessee Julian McTizic got together to tour the National Civil Rights Museum.

Sen. Lee Harris (D-Memphis) was scheduled to be there as well but had a family emergency.

There was also a special guest from out of state, Idaho's newly appointed U.S. Attorney Bart Davis.

No policy decisions were made during this visit; instead, it was simply a symbolic meeting for these officials to do something special together.

"It's about collaboration. We're all going through the same issues, whether it be in Hardeman County, Fayette County, whatever county you be in, Shelby County, we're going through the same things and for us to collaborate together and try to work through those problems and make things better for all of us, is what's important," Mayor McTizic said.

"Mayor McTizic being our first African American Mayor of Bolivar, we were excited, and we thought this would be something special for us to bring him here,” Mayor Sain said. “I've not toured before, and I appreciate the National Civil Rights Museum giving us this opportunity."

Another inspiration for this symbolic gesture is MLK 50 coming up in April.

