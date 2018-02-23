Ole Miss police investigate sexual assault - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

Ole Miss police are investigating a reported sexual assault.

The university issued an alert about the incident, which was reported around 3:30 a.m. near Residential Hall 3.

Officers also responded to the emergency room at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

The university says the suspect has been identified.

No further information was released.

