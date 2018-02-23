Human remains found in Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Human remains found in Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department confirms human remains were found in southwest Memphis.

The remains were found on Swinnea Road off East Holmes Road around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

No other information is available at this time.

