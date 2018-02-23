MPD searching for suspects who killed man at family business

Memphis Police Department is making a public plea for answers after a father was killed inside his family business.

MPD said since Steve Guidry was found dead, only one tip has come into the police department about the murder.

In less than 10 minutes, 67-year-old Guidry was robbed and killed inside of his family owned business.

"This man, his life was taken and we are not sure why," Major Lambert Ross with MPD said.

On Nov. 17, police say three men walked into the heating and cooling business asking for help.

Guidry's son, Cory, agreed to follow the men to their house.

Surveillance video shows the work van following a blue older model Chevy sedan.

Minutes later, Cory Guidry told police the men started driving erratically, and that's when he knew something was wrong.

"He gets to the business, walks inside and realizes his father had been shot and murdered," Ross said.

He said the surveillance system from inside the business was damaged during the robbery.

"Three people come in, I'm not sure if one person or more than one person went back into the business. We have no idea," Ross said.

WMC Action News 5 spoke with Cory Guidry days after his father's murder.

"If they are willing to do this here, they are willing to do it anywhere else," Cory said.

And that's why detectives say it's important to catch the people responsible for not only this murder, but all others.

"Mr. Guidry, Mr. Wong, Laylah, call us. These are cases we want to solve," Ross said.

Police said the vital information missing from what they know right now is any information related to the vehicle or people who went into the business during the time Cory Guidry was lured away.

They are asking for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.