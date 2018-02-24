Man, 62, convicted of raping 12-year-old girl

A man was convicted for raping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl Friday, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

The young girl said the man raped her in October 2016, and had been assaulting her for four years.

Gary Barnett, 62, is charged with aggravated sexual battery.

He is facing a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Barnett will be sentenced March 29.

