Man critical after shooting on Summer Ave.

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot on Summer Avenue around 7 p.m., according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Summer and Bartlett Road.

MPD said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

