Strong storms cause damage, 1 death in Arkansas

The small town of Keiser, Arkansas is cleaning up after a confirmed tornado touched down in the town.

In Keiser, home were damaged, glass in front of a supplies store was smashed, and gas station pumps were ripped out of the ground.

"It's going to be devastating for a lot of the people, because it is a small community but it is a very tight knit community. So everyone been out, we've had people going door to door, checking on their neighbors, in the areas that they could because we advised them not to because of the downed power lines," Keiser Police Chief said.

The Chief said other people have donated a Bobcat to help clean up. He said a church down the road has also been damaged as well as an apartment complex that was heavily damaged.

Just down the road in Osceola, Arkansas, there was lots of damage at the Rodeway Inn. The hotel lost its roof and several rooms were destroyed.

Terry Brown--whose wife is the hotel clerk--injured his shoulder while helping people get to safety.

A resident described the terrifying moments.

"Everybody ran toward my apartment and I seen something fall in the front, so I ran into my apartment and it was just like--over," resident Lisa Smallwood.

The Clay County, Arkansas Sheriff said the storm killed an 83-year-old man inside a mobile home.

Albert Charles Foster was inside his home that was blown away along Highway 135

According to Sheriff Terry Miller, Foster died on the scene. There are pieces of the mobile home scattered across a field and hanging from power lines.

Sheriff Miller said his investigators are still assessing all of the damage.

The sheriff said there was at least one other home in the area severely damaged.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.