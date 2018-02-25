Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.

Zantoreya Reed , 14, was last seen by her mother Saturday night in the 3000 block of Northmoor.

She is bipolar, and is up to date on her medication.

Reed is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, with brown hair, and brown eyes, and shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a red and white long sleeve shirt and black pants.

If you see Reed, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.