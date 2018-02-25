Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

The small town of Keiser, Arkansas is cleaning up after a confirmed tornado touched down in the town.More >>
A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in the Mid-South.More >>
A man was shot on Summer Avenue around 7 p.m., according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Harsh words for Memphis' leaders by the keynote speaker at Saturday's commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the famous "I Am A Man" march.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The German shepherd almost bled to death after he was shot in the neck and in each hind leg, the family said on GoFundMe.More >>
Saturday night storms have killed one person in Clay County.More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>
The Internal Revenue Service said that it is ready to process tax year 2017 returns claiming three popular tax benefits recently renewed retroactively into law.More >>
