'Soup Sunday' raises money for Youth Villages

The Mid-South tasting event has been bringing out people of all ages and backgrounds out for 29 years took place Sunday.

The line for Soup Sunday started out the door at the FedEx Forum.

"With all of the things that have been going on in this city and that has been going on, this is a great way to bring the city together," Barbara Tucker said.

"It’s also benefiting a great cause so I think it’s great that kids and families can come out here together and just have a good time," Caitlin Andrews said.

A $20 general admission was a meal ticket to an a wide assortment of soups, seafood gumbos, and desserts. All proceeds go toward the Youth Villages Mentoring Program.

"Many of the young people we have in our program don’t have families and some families just can’t be with them at this time so the mentors work in our resident program and help take them out on the weekends and take them to the movies and just spend time with them," Patrick Lawler, CEO of Youth Villages, said.

It’s grown from just 200 people across town to now here, with more than 2500 people

"I think it was more about word of mouth. People talking about how fun it was," Lawler said.

The event featured 50 restaurants and caterers and a kid zone all made possible with the help of volunteers.

"There are hundreds of volunteers here today, not just servicing soup or preparing soup but also cleaning up and getting ready for the next visitors that come in," Lawler said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.