EF-1 tornado causes damage in Northeast Arkansas

A person was killed after a vehicle flipped over railroad tracks in Orange Mound, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A person was killed after a vehicle flipped over railroad tracks in Orange Mound, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Sherra Wright is expected to be formally arraigned in a Memphis courtroom Monday.More >>
Sherra Wright is expected to be formally arraigned in a Memphis courtroom Monday.More >>
The tornado that touched down in parts of Eastern Arkansas was classified by the National Weather Service as an EF-1.More >>
The tornado that touched down in parts of Eastern Arkansas was classified by the National Weather Service as an EF-1.More >>
For many in Eastern Arkansas, Sunday morning was the first time they were able to get a good look at the damage from Saturday night's storm where at least one confirmed tornado touched down.More >>
For many in Eastern Arkansas, Sunday morning was the first time they were able to get a good look at the damage from Saturday night's storm where at least one confirmed tornado touched down.More >>
A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The German shepherd almost bled to death after he was shot in the neck and in each hind leg, the family said on GoFundMe.More >>
The German shepherd almost bled to death after he was shot in the neck and in each hind leg, the family said on GoFundMe.More >>
The daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway, of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
The daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway, of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>