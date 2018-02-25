Tornado that touched down in AR categorized as EF-1 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tornado that touched down in AR categorized as EF-1

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
OSCEOLA, AR (WMC) -

The tornado that touched down in parts of Eastern Arkansas was classified by the National Weather Service as an EF-1.

Winds from the tornado reached up to 90 miles per hour.

The Rodeway Inn in Osceola, Arkansas was heavily damaged by the tornado.

