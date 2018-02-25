Tornado that touched down in AR categorized as EF-1

For many in Eastern Arkansas, Sunday morning was the first time they were able to get a good look at the damage from Saturday night's storm where at least one confirmed tornado touched down.More >>
The tornado that touched down in parts of Eastern Arkansas was classified by the National Weather Service as an EF-1.More >>
A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The Mid-south tasting event has been bringing out people of all ages and backgrounds out for 29 years took place Sunday.More >>
The small town of Keiser, Arkansas is cleaning up after a confirmed tornado touched down in the town.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
Saturday night storms have killed one person in Clay County.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
The daughter of State Representative, Allen Treadaway of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
The Internal Revenue Service said that it is ready to process tax year 2017 returns claiming three popular tax benefits recently renewed retroactively into law.More >>
