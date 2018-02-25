AR residents share stories of surviving through Saturday's tornado

For many in Eastern Arkansas, Sunday morning was the first time they were able to get a good look at the damage from Saturday night's storm where at least one confirmed tornado touched down.

Kansas truck driver Brad Cole and his wife were staying in a first floor room at the Rodeway Inn in Osceola Arkansas. When the tornado hit, both took cover.

"Happy to be here," Cole said. "There was two guys up on the top floor and the roof's gone over there."

One of the guests upstairs ran downstairs; the other hid in the bathroom in the upstairs room.

The storm ripped the roof off the motel and blew pieces of the building all through a field right to the Days Inn next door.

"I can't believe how much ended up over here," Edward Moore said.

A few miles away in Keiser, wind tore through the city's library--destroying the roof and sending bricks and insulation flying.

Despite extensive damage to the library building, the staff said the books are surprisingly in pretty good shape. Many of them didn't get wet, and they're trying to get them to Blytheville to save them all

"It was over about as quick as it started, but once I heard that rumbling and roaring, it was getting closer and louder ," Cheryl Martin, who was in Keiser, said.

Martin lost a large tree, but just steps away, the town's only convenience store took a direct hit.

"I think it's completely destroyed. I'd have to start completely over," Mark Elder, owner of Keiser Corner Store, said.

Elder said he's not sure if he will rebuild. But, in an odd occurrence, the store wasn't open last night when the storm hit, though it should've been.

Because of staffing issues, Elder closed the store early--a decision that may have saved a life.

"Most likely someone would've gotten hurt if they were in that store because it just would've blew up," Elder said.

