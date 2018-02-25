Sherra Wright to be formally arraigned Monday

Sherra Wright appears before a Memphis judge for the first time. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Sherra Wright is expected to be formally arraigned in a Memphis courtroom Monday.

Wright is charged in the 2010 murder of her ex-husband and former NBA and University of Memphis star Lorenzen Wright.

Also expected to be in court Monday is 46-year-old Billy Ray Turner. He's also charged with murder in the case.

