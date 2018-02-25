1 dead after car flips over railroad tracks - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 dead after car flips over railroad tracks

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A person was killed after a vehicle flipped over railroad tracks in Orange Mound, according to Memphis Police Department.

The single-car crash happened near the intersection of Carnes Avenue and Airways Boulevard before 9 p.m. Sunday.

MPD said one of the passengers died on the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

