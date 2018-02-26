Tornado video and wrap up of damage, Sherra Wright back in court, Alcohol and Coffee benefits

Good Monday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following for you:

We have video of one of tornadoes that touched down in Arkansas Saturday. It was an EF-1 with winds as high as 90 MPH. We'll talk about the damage, the cleanup and how did this storm system was at it roared through much of the South. An update this morning on #wmc5.

Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife Sherra is expected back in court this morning. She is charged in the former basketball star's death. We'll bring you up to speed on the case this morning on #wmc5.

If you missed the Olympics, we'll give you a wrap up of the 2 weeks and closing ceremonies.

A new study out this morning speaks positively about alcohol and coffee benefits. We'll explain this morning.

Weather:

Sunshine returns today...highs in the mid 60s. We have rain in the forecast again later this week. We'll track it all for you with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC5.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:

Woman dies after double stabbing in public library

Father accused of killing baby after losing video game

EF-1 tornado causes damage in Northeast Arkansas

Family dog shot 3 times protecting 16-year-old from intruders

Report: Applebee's, IHOP to close up to 120 locations in 2018





Join us as we get going on a Monday morning! We are live from 4:30-7am on WMC Action News 5 with all of your news weather and traffic.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor