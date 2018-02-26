Tornado video and wrap up of damage, Sherra Wright back in court, Alcohol and Coffee benefits

Good Monday morning!
We have video of one of tornadoes that touched down in Arkansas Saturday. It was an EF-1 with winds as high as 90 MPH. We'll talk about the damage, the cleanup and how did this storm system was at it roared through much of the South. An update this morning on #wmc5.
Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife Sherra is expected back in court this morning. She is charged in the former basketball star's death. We'll bring you up to speed on the case this morning on #wmc5.
If you missed the Olympics, we'll give you a wrap up of the 2 weeks and closing ceremonies.
A new study out this morning speaks positively about alcohol and coffee benefits. We'll explain this morning.
Weather:
Sunshine returns today...highs in the mid 60s. We have rain in the forecast again later this week. We'll track it all for you with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC5.
Woman dies after double stabbing in public library
Father accused of killing baby after losing video game
EF-1 tornado causes damage in Northeast Arkansas
Family dog shot 3 times protecting 16-year-old from intruders
Report: Applebee's, IHOP to close up to 120 locations in 2018
The Mid-south tasting event has been bringing out people of all ages and backgrounds out for 29 years took place Sunday.More >>
A person was killed after a vehicle flipped over railroad tracks in Orange Mound, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Sherra Wright is expected to be formally arraigned in a Memphis courtroom Monday.More >>
The tornado that touched down in parts of Eastern Arkansas was classified by the National Weather Service as an EF-1.More >>
For many in Eastern Arkansas, Sunday morning was the first time they were able to get a good look at the damage from Saturday night's storm where at least one confirmed tornado touched down.More >>
The 23-year-old suspect in her death faces charges of murder and assault with intent to murder.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >>
