New task force aims to soften blow of major storms

A new Memphis initiative hopes to better prepare the area for severe weather.

A storm advisory task force will meet Monday. The joint committee consists of city council members, representatives from MLGW, emergency management crews, public works leaders, and WMC Action News 5 Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers.

The focus of the task force is to create better communication and plan to help prepare for the next catastrophic weather event.

The group said they are coming to the table setting the foundation to make potentially life-saving changes.

It's been months since severe storms ravaged the Mid-South on Memorial Day weekend, knocking out power to 180,000 homes.

Following that historic storm, the task force pushed for a tool for residents to get answers and resources from one central location.

The task force will gather at City Hall at 2 p.m.

