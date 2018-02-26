Fun facts about the Academy Awards

Lisa Marie Presley is entrenched in a legal battle with her former business manager who she is blaming for being millions in debt, according to USA Today.More >>
A group of 8th graders took time out of the middle of their school day to honor those killed in the Parkland, Florida, massacre.More >>
Millions of people suffer from some type of insomnia, unable to get the right amount of sleep.More >>
The sheriff in Cross County, Arkansas, has a plan to turn teachers into deputies.More >>
With the 90th Academy Awards just 10 days away, WalletHub has released its 2018 Oscars Facts report, which includes an infographic filled with fun facts about the event as well as a Q&A with a panel of entertainment experts.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite.More >>
The reported shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. Police are Union County deputies are on scene.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The 23-year-old suspect in her death faces charges of murder and assault with intent to murder.More >>
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >>
The actor-writer-filmmaker known for movies "Clerks," "Jersey Girl" and "Mallrats" tweeted that he suffered a major heart attack Sunday evening.More >>
