Fun facts about the Academy Awards

With the 90th Academy Awards just 10 days away, WalletHub has released its 2018 Oscars Facts report, which includes an infographic filled with fun facts about the event as well as a Q&A with a panel of entertainment experts.



Here are some highlights from the report:

$44M: Total cost of Oscars ceremony

$10M: Cost of the look for an A-list actress attending the Oscars

$2.6M: Cost of a 30-second commercial during the Oscars telecast (48% less than the Super Bowl)

$24.7K: Cost of the 16,500-square-foot Oscars red carpet

$900: Current value of the 24-karat gold-plated Oscar statuette

2nd: Year in which both a woman and a black man were nominated for Best Director

