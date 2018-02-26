Cross County sheriff supports plan to train teachers as deputies

The sheriff in Cross County, Arkansas, has a plan to turn teachers into deputies.

Sheriff JR Smith took to Facebook to share a plan pitched to him by a fellow sheriff that he said he is willing to adopt.

The sheriff said he would deputize school teachers, administrators and staff.

The teachers would take a part-time class that includes active shooter training.

After completing the 120 hour class, the teachers would be fully qualified as Cross County deputies and carry law enforcement authority.

Smith said he also wants to install metal detectors in all schools in Wynne and Cross County School District.

Brix Fowler is reaching out to law enforcement, teachers, and parents in Cross County to see if they agree or disagree with this plan. Hear more tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6.

