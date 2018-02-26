8th graders pay tribute to victims in FL high school massacre - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

8th graders pay tribute to victims in FL high school massacre

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
8th graders outside of Maxine Smith Stern Academy (Source: WMC Action News 5) 8th graders outside of Maxine Smith Stern Academy (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A group of 8th graders took time out of the middle of their school day to honor those killed in the Parkland, Florida, massacre.

School officials at Maxine Smith Stern Academy said the students approached them and wanted to do something to honor the lives lost.

The 8th graders then walked outside and formed a unity circle, holding a moment of silence before speaking the names of the 17 students and teachers who lost their lives.

Jerry Askin watched as the students paid tribute. See more tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5.

