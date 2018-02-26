8th graders pay tribute to victims in FL high school massacre

A group of 8th graders took time out of the middle of their school day to honor those killed in the Parkland, Florida, massacre.

School officials at Maxine Smith Stern Academy said the students approached them and wanted to do something to honor the lives lost.

The 8th graders then walked outside and formed a unity circle, holding a moment of silence before speaking the names of the 17 students and teachers who lost their lives.

Students here in Memphis taking time to honor the 17 victims from the South Florida school shooting. They walked out of school today briefly to hold a moment of silence #wmc5 pic.twitter.com/so8mPJUvHC — Jerry Askin WMC-TV (@JerryAskinWMC) February 26, 2018

Jerry Askin watched as the students paid tribute. See more tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5.

