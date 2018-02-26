Lisa Marie Presley sues ex-manager after losing $100M in assets

Lisa Marie Presley is entrenched in a legal battle with her former business manager who she is blaming for being millions in debt, according to USA Today.

Presley, the daughter of Elvis, is suing former manager Barry Siegel for breach of trust, negligence, and constructive fraud.

Presley claims her assets, which used to total more than $100 million, have shrunk to $14,000.

The lawsuit claims Siegel sold 85 percent of Presley's stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises, which includes Graceland in Memphis.

It also said Siegel used the money to buy a $9 million home.

