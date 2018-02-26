Lisa Marie Presley sues ex-manager after losing $100M in assets

A group of 8th graders took time out of the middle of their school day to honor those killed in the Parkland, Florida, massacre.More >>
A group of 8th graders took time out of the middle of their school day to honor those killed in the Parkland, Florida, massacre.More >>
Lisa Marie Presley is entrenched in a legal battle with her former business manager who she is blaming for being millions in debt, according to USA Today.More >>
Lisa Marie Presley is entrenched in a legal battle with her former business manager who she is blaming for being millions in debt, according to USA Today.More >>
The sheriff in Cross County, Arkansas, has a plan to turn teachers into deputies.More >>
The sheriff in Cross County, Arkansas, has a plan to turn teachers into deputies.More >>
With the 90th Academy Awards just 10 days away, WalletHub has released its 2018 Oscars Facts report, which includes an infographic filled with fun facts about the event as well as a Q&A with a panel of entertainment experts.More >>
With the 90th Academy Awards just 10 days away, WalletHub has released its 2018 Oscars Facts report, which includes an infographic filled with fun facts about the event as well as a Q&A with a panel of entertainment experts.More >>
Millions of people suffer from some type of insomnia, unable to get the right amount of sleep.More >>
Millions of people suffer from some type of insomnia, unable to get the right amount of sleep.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The reported shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. Police are Union County deputies are on scene.More >>
The reported shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. Police are Union County deputies are on scene.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
The 23-year-old suspect in her death faces charges of murder and assault with intent to murder.More >>
The 23-year-old suspect in her death faces charges of murder and assault with intent to murder.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
The daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway, of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
The daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway, of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
Recent flooding has produced indelible images of damage and destruction, but a WAVE 3 News viewer caught something a little less heartbreaking Monday morning.More >>
Recent flooding has produced indelible images of damage and destruction, but a WAVE 3 News viewer caught something a little less heartbreaking Monday morning.More >>
A prisoner on Texas death row for the dragging death of a man nearly two decades ago in East Texas has lost a federal court appeal, moving him a step close to execution for the hate crime. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week turned down an appeal from 43-year-old John William King, condemned for the June 1998 slaying of James Byrd, Junior. Evidence showed the 49-year-old Byrd was chained by his ankles to the back of a pickup truck an...More >>
A prisoner on Texas death row for the dragging death of a man nearly two decades ago in East Texas has lost a federal court appeal, moving him a step close to execution for the hate crime. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week turned down an appeal from 43-year-old John William King, condemned for the June 1998 slaying of James Byrd, Junior. Evidence showed the 49-year-old Byrd was chained by his ankles to the back of a pickup truck an...More >>