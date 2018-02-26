FedEx will continue to offer discounts to NRA members

As several major companies drop their ties with the National Rifle Association, FedEx announced it will not change its position.

FedEx released a statement saying it did not think civilians should be allowed to have assault rifles but it supported the constitutional right of U.S. citizens to own firearms.

FedEx went on to say it would not remove the NRA from its list of groups that receive shipping discounts.

Companies like Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Hertz, MetLife, Wyndham Hotel Group, and more all cut ties with the NRA following the fallout from a Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

Pressure from activists caused those companies to change their policy for discounting rates to NRA members.

Activists have also urged FedEx to do the same.

FedEx's full statement on its decision to keep the NRA as a business ally is below:

"FedEx Corporation’s positions on the issues of gun policy and safety differ from those of the National Rifle Association (NRA). FedEx opposes assault rifles being in the hands of civilians. While we strongly support the constitutional right of U.S. citizens to own firearms subject to appropriate background checks, FedEx views assault rifles and large capacity magazines as an inherent potential danger to schools, workplaces, and communities when such weapons are misused. We therefore support restricting them to the military. Most important, FedEx believes urgent action is required at the local, state, and Federal level to protect schools and students from incidents such as the horrific tragedy in Florida on February 14th. FedEx is a common carrier under Federal law and therefore does not and will not deny service or discriminate against any legal entity regardless of their policy positions or political views. The NRA is one of hundreds of organizations in our alliances/association Marketing program whose members receive discounted rates for FedEx shipping. FedEx has never set or changed rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues."

