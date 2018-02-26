Memphis conducting outdoor siren system maintenance - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis conducting outdoor siren system maintenance

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Memphis Office of Emergency is alerting everyone that the department will be performing extensive maintenance on the outdoor siren system.

The maintenance will happen over the next several months throughout the city

There will be no watches or warnings issued when maintenance is happening.

