Collierville Fire Dept. handing out new smoke alarms

Collierville Fire Department will give away 90 smoke alarms and install them starting next week.

The Collierville Smoke Alarm Campaign kicks off March 5.

That week, firefighters will canvas neighborhoods looking for residents who need new smoke alarms or need current alarms tested.

Residents can also schedule an installation for Saturday, March 10.

Call (901) 457-2400 if you need to schedule an installation.

