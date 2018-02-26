Memphis church plans $8M renovation

Rendering of what Idlewild Presbyterian Church will soon look like. (Source: Idlewild Presbyterian Church)

An $8 million construction project is now underway at Idlewild Presbyterian Church.

The church's sanctuary was built in 1928. Now, 90 years later, it will be getting an upgrade.

The construction project also includes a complete renovation of the Jones Education Building. The renovation will include a state-of-the-art children's center and daycare, a new kitchen, a new fellowship hall, and more!

Construction is set to be complete in early 2018.

