City reassigns workers to repair potholes

Memphis's pothole problem has gotten so bad the city is having to pull workers off other jobs just to keep the streets repaired.More >>
An EF-1 tornado left a line of destruction in Osceola, Arkansas, but it could not destroy the heart and spirit of the community.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said a controversial keynote speaker at this weekend's I Am a Man Commemoration needs a fact check.More >>
A group of 8th-graders took time out of the middle of their school day to honor those killed in the Parkland, Florida, massacre.More >>
The sheriff in Cross County, Arkansas, has a plan to turn teachers into deputies.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
A spokesman for Bill Cosby says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa died Friday in Massachusetts.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
Tiquan Taylor was shot and killed Sunday morning inside a car parked off St. Andrews Road. He died due to a gunshot wound to the upper body according to Coroner Gary Watts. He was just 14 years old.More >>
Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler's "unprofessional relationship with a student" has been further detailed, according to information received from a Freedom of Information Act request.More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>
