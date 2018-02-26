'Hamilton' added to Orpheum Theatre's 2018-19 Broadway season

As several major companies drop their ties with the National Rifle Association, FedEx announced it will not change its position.More >>
Sherra Wright pleaded not guilty during her formal arraignment Monday.More >>
Memphis's pothole problem has gotten so bad the city is having to pull workers off other jobs just to keep the streets repaired.More >>
Monday, the Orpheum Theatre Group unveiled the 2018-2019 Broadway Season during an announcement party at Orpheum Theatre.More >>
An EF-1 tornado left a line of destruction in Osceola, Arkansas, but it could not destroy the heart and spirit of the community.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a convicted child molester. DMore >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
A major rock slide has closed a southern Ohio highway Monday morning.More >>
Tiquan Taylor was shot and killed Sunday morning inside a car parked off St. Andrews Road. He died due to a gunshot wound to the upper body according to Coroner Gary Watts. He was just 14 years old.More >>
California authorities say Heather Locklear has been arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff's deputies.More >>
