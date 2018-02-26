'Hamilton' added to Orpheum Theatre's 2018-19 Broadway season

Monday, the Orpheum Theatre Group unveiled the 2018-2019 Broadway Season during an announcement party at Orpheum Theatre.

Attendees were the first to hear about next season’s exciting offerings that include July 2019 dates for “Hamilton.”

“With six new hits straight from Broadway and London’s West End and two returning classics, I could not be prouder of this incredible season,” said Brett Batterson, President & CEO of the Orpheum Theatre Group. “It has something for every Broadway fan!”

The 2018-2019 subscription series begins with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, “Love Never Dies,” and continues with Webber’s high-octane smash “School Of Rock.”

The current Broadway hit “Waitress” kicks off 2019 with music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles.

In February 2019, go behind the music and experience the sensational story of the life and career of Emilio and Gloria Estefan in “On Your Feet!”

In June 2019, journey to the past with “Anastasia,” inspired by two beloved films.

“Hamilton” will close out the season and play a limited three-week engagement July 9-28, 2019.

Season options include returning Broadway favorites “Les Misérables” and “Fiddler On The Roof.”

Current season ticket holders can renew now online, by phone, or by mail. New season ticket packages go on sale April 20.

Those interested in more information about season tickets should contact the Orpheum Box Office at 901-525-3000 or visit the Orpheum’s Theatre's website.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.