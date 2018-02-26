Blytheville teen returns home after abduction; suspects out on bond

A local high school is responding to a threat of violence.More >>
A Mid-South family insists hope is not lost in the hunt for a missing father, who disappeared last summer after dropping off food at his children's summer camp.More >>
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Flood Watch for the entire WMC Action News 5 coverage area that will go into effect Tuesday evening and remain in place through Thursday morning.More >>
Investigators are giving a first look at the remote cabin where officials said a couple held a Mid-South teen after luring her away from home.More >>
With one phone call to police, an 8-year-old boy transformed from a make-believe superhero to one in real life.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
Three people died in a two-car accident early Saturday morning, according to North Charleston Police.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler's "unprofessional relationship with a student" has been further detailed, according to information received from a Freedom of Information Act request.More >>
A New Mexico woman is in a fight for her life after contracting HantavirusMore >>
U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a convicted child molester. DMore >>
Obama's office disclosed the former president's plans Monday.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
