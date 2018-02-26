Blytheville teen returns home after abduction; suspects out on bond

The cabin in Pierce County, Washington where the teen girl was held (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Investigators are giving a first look at the remote cabin where officials said a couple held a Mid-South teen after luring her away from home.

Arkansas investigators are now in Washington state handling this case.

WMC is also not identifying the teenager because she may have been the victim of a sex crime.

The Arkansas prosecutor said investigators were caught off guard when the couple was released on a low bond Friday morning.

“Kinda weird, kinda scary actually," neighbor Joe Elliott said.

Elliott lives a few houses down from this green cabin in Pierce County, Washington where the 18-year-old girl from Blytheville was discovered Thursday night.

Investigators found her with a 50-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman.

The teen was flown back to Blytheville on a commercial flight Friday and was escorted by police through Memphis International Airport.

Neighbors in Washington state said they thought the cabin was empty for the winter until they noticed activity.

"I saw a lot of footprints in the snow and no other tracks anywhere all around these three houses,” Elliott said. “I thought something has been happening there."

Pierce County investigators said Khanh Tan Le and Katherine Jones lured or abducted the victim with a possible sexual motivation using social media.

Le is suspected of trying to befriend more than 8,000 children on the internet.

"Most perpetrators have multiple victims that we know of,” said Kris Crim from the Child Advocacy Center. “So it’s not uncommon for them to be reaching out to multiple children at the same time."

Detectives in Washington state said the couple flew to Arkansas using fake ID's, rented a vehicle, and drove the teen to the cabin.

Now, that couple is out on a $15,000 bond. Prosecutors in Pierce County said their office had no specific information from Arkansas about the couple other than a warrant from Arkansas that the couple was wanted for kidnapping. They have no previous record and are longtime residents.

Pierce County prosecutors said they also have still not received an affidavit from Arkansas.

Arkansas is in the process right now extraditing the couple from Washington state.

If you are a parent and have questions about what you should do, the Child Advocacy Center will come to your church or organization free and teach parents what to look out for.

