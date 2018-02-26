More heavy rain on the way

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Flood Watch for the entire WMC Action News 5 coverage area that will go into effect Tuesday evening and remain in place through Thursday morning.

An upper-level disturbance will move out of Texas and Louisiana Tuesday, bringing rain and possibly a few thunderstorms to the Mid-South Tuesday night.

Heavy rainfall will be possible mainly along and south of the I-40 corridor Tuesday late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. That will be followed by periods of rain, possibly heavy at times, through the day Wednesday as a strong southerly flow drives an abundance of Gulf moisture into the area.

A cold front will approach from the west Wednesday night keeping heavy rain and a few thunderstorms in the area through Thursday morning. The system is expected to exit the Mid-South by midday Thursday with a dry pattern developing for the rest of the day and remaining in place through the weekend.

Forecast models are all in agreement for heavy rainfall accumulation over much of the entire Mid-South Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Current data suggest 3 to 4 inches of rain for many areas including Memphis during that time period. Stay weather aware for the rest of the week as this system moves through the area. Remember to never drive across flooded roads and to avoid flood-prone areas.

