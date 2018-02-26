MPD rewards boy for reporting 'abduction'

A local high school is responding to a threat of violence.More >>
A local high school is responding to a threat of violence.More >>
A Mid-South family insists hope is not lost in the hunt for a missing father, who disappeared last summer after dropping off food at his children's summer camp.More >>
A Mid-South family insists hope is not lost in the hunt for a missing father, who disappeared last summer after dropping off food at his children's summer camp.More >>
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Flood Watch for the entire WMC Action News 5 coverage area that will go into effect Tuesday evening and remain in place through Thursday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Flood Watch for the entire WMC Action News 5 coverage area that will go into effect Tuesday evening and remain in place through Thursday morning.More >>
Investigators are giving a first look at the remote cabin where officials said a couple held a Mid-South teen after luring her away from home.More >>
Investigators are giving a first look at the remote cabin where officials said a couple held a Mid-South teen after luring her away from home.More >>
With one phone call to police, an 8-year-old boy transformed from a make-believe superhero to one in real life.More >>
With one phone call to police, an 8-year-old boy transformed from a make-believe superhero to one in real life.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
Three people died in a two-car accident early Saturday morning, according to North Charleston Police.More >>
Three people died in a two-car accident early Saturday morning, according to North Charleston Police.More >>
A spokesman for Bill Cosby says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa died Friday in Massachusetts.More >>
A spokesman for Bill Cosby says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa died Friday in Massachusetts.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler's "unprofessional relationship with a student" has been further detailed, according to information received from a Freedom of Information Act request.More >>
Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler's "unprofessional relationship with a student" has been further detailed, according to information received from a Freedom of Information Act request.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
A New Mexico woman is in a fight for her life after contracting HantavirusMore >>
A New Mexico woman is in a fight for her life after contracting HantavirusMore >>