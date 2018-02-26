CBHS: School shooting threat not credible; officials on alert - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CBHS: School shooting threat not credible; officials on alert

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: CBHS) (Source: CBHS)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A local high school is responding to a threat of violence.

Out of an abundance of caution, armed security guards will be at Christian Brothers High School for the rest of the week. 

A letter was sent home to parents after someone discovered a note, threatening of a school shooting for Tuesday, written on a bathroom wall. 

The school says the threat isn't credible, but it has asked faculty and staff to be more vigilant.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly