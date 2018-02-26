CBHS: School shooting threat not credible; officials on alert

A local high school is responding to a threat of violence.

Out of an abundance of caution, armed security guards will be at Christian Brothers High School for the rest of the week.

A letter was sent home to parents after someone discovered a note, threatening of a school shooting for Tuesday, written on a bathroom wall.

The school says the threat isn't credible, but it has asked faculty and staff to be more vigilant.

