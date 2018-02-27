Tiger women win final regular season game at Temple

The Memphis Tiger women played the final game of the regular season at Temple in Philadelphia.

The U of M went up 3 with 10 seconds left, but the Owls' Tanaya Atkinson bombs in a 3 pointer to tie and sends the game to overtime.

In OT, Memphis dominated. Cheyenne Creighton tallied 18pts and 15 rebounds; Taylor Barnes added 14 points and Brea Elmore had 23 to lead the U of M

The Tigers win 83-78.

Tiger Women end this part of the year 10-19, 7-8 in league play.

Next up, the American Athletic Conference Tournament as the 9th seed against #8 Tulane Saturday, 6 p.m. at Uncasville, CT.

