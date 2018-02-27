Tiger women win final regular season game at Temple

The Memphis Tiger women played the final game of the regular season at Temple in Philadelphia.
The U of M went up 3 with 10 seconds left, but the Owls' Tanaya Atkinson bombs in a 3 pointer to tie and sends the game to overtime.
In OT, Memphis dominated. Cheyenne Creighton tallied 18pts and 15 rebounds; Taylor Barnes added 14 points and Brea Elmore had 23 to lead the U of M
The Tigers win 83-78.
Tiger Women end this part of the year 10-19, 7-8 in league play.
Next up, the American Athletic Conference Tournament as the 9th seed against #8 Tulane Saturday, 6 p.m. at Uncasville, CT.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.