Rain on the way this week, CBHS increased security, Gun control legislation proposals

President Trump meets with Republicans from the House and Senate today. Possible gun control legislation will likely take top priority. All eyes will be watching today to see if Congress will act. We preview this morning.
Christian Brothers High School has increased security all week long after threats were discovered inside the school. We have details on what was sent to parents and what school leaders are doing about it this morning on #wmc5.
Memphis police hope surveillance video will help solve a case of stolen credit cards a car at Overton Park. We'll show it to you and how you can help police and get reward money.
A Mid-South family insists hope is not lost in the hunt for a missing father who disappeared last summer after dropping off food at his childrens' summer camp. Details of this cold case this morning on WMC5.
Recent studies in several large cities suggest Uber and Lyft are pulling riders off public transportation and bicycles and putting them in cars instead. We'll talk about this new study and what the companies have to say in response.
Great weather once again today with highs near 70 and lots of sunshine! Rain is on the way.
Family searches for missing father; minivan found burned days later
'Dream Team 2' set to defend accused murderer Sherra Wright
Parents arrested after allegedly beating, chaining up twin daughters?
Using emojis could land you in jail, expert says
Blytheville teen returns home after abduction; suspects out on bond
A local high school is responding to a threat of violence.More >>
A Mid-South family insists hope is not lost in the hunt for a missing father, who disappeared last summer after dropping off food at his children's summer camp.More >>
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Flood Watch for the entire WMC Action News 5 coverage area that will go into effect Tuesday evening and remain in place through Thursday morning.More >>
Investigators are giving a first look at the remote cabin where officials said a couple held a Mid-South teen after luring her away from home.More >>
With one phone call to police, an 8-year-old boy transformed from a make-believe superhero to one in real life.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
