Truck carrying cooking oil shuts down Bill Morris Pkwy

A truck hauling cooking oil is causing a mess on Bill Morris Parkway on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened between Winchester Road and Hacks Cross Road.

Police blocked off all lanes of Bill Morris in the area east and westbound as well as the ramp from Winchester Road to get onto Bill Morris Pkwy.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a Honda Civic hit the back of an SUV when an 18 wheeler swerved to avoid them. The truck ended up on the opposite side of the road.

The truck was carrying cooking oil that has spilled over the road. Crews are working to clean up the spill.

The driver of the Civic was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on how long the road will stay closed.

