Thirsty burglar breaks into home, steals 4 Capri Suns

A Germantown woman called the police after hearing someone's voice in her kitchen when she was upstairs.

It turns out the burglar was just thirsty.

The woman told police she left her back door unlocked after bringing in a load of groceries.

While she was setting her purse down upstairs, her son called out, saying he heard someone downstairs.

The thief took off with a box of four Capri Suns.

"They grabbed my box of Capri Suns and that was it," Jamie Garner said. "I found it very odd that they walked in my house to begin with much less walked straight to the refrigerator? I don't understand."

The woman described the burglar as an older woman. The burglar and the juice have not been seen since.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.