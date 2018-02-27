Burglar smash car windows, steal credit cards

Memphis Police Department is looking to solve two different crimes with the help of surveillance footage.

Officers said a person walked back to their car at Overton Park on Friday to find their window busted out and several items taken.

The crime happened in broad daylight.

Officers recovered video that shows both alleged car burglars using two credit cards stolen from the car in Overton Park. Those cards were used multiple times right after the burglary.

Investigators are seeing two men in a newer model four-door white sedan with tinted windows.

