IHOP robbed in Midtown

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Memphis police are investigating a robbery at a Midtown restaurant. 

The robbery happened at the IHOP on Union Ave. 

The suspect went into the restaurant with a gun and took off $200 in a silver car. 

No other suspect information is available at this time. 

