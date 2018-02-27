It's time for carbs.

Tuesday, February 27 is National Pancake Day.

For the 13th year, IHOP is forking over free short stacks of the fluffy breakfast to benefit children's health charities.

You can pick up your free short stack from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at select locations.

