Bob Corker will not enter Senate race

Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) will not run for another term.

JUST IN: Sen. Bob Corker will not run for re-election, per Todd Womack, chief of staff:



"When he ran for the Senate in 2006, he told Tennesseans that he couldn’t imagine serving for more than two terms terms because he has always been drawn to the citizen legislator model" — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) February 27, 2018

Corker, who previously announced his retirement, had reportedly been reconsidering the decision at the request of fellow Republicans who are concerned the seat could flip to a Democratic candidate.

Two leading candidates in the race for Corker's seat are Republican state Rep. Marsha Blackburn and Democratic former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen.

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) had the following to say on Corker's decision:

“Bob Corker is a terrific United States senator and a good friend. I was disappointed in his decision not to run for reelection but respect that decision. I invited Marsha Blackburn to breakfast this morning. We had a good discussion about a variety of issues that we both care about and how we might work together to make the Senate a more effective institution.”

